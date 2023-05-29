M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases 3,812 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $51.35 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.00.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

