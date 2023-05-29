M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases 1,076 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 12,789 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after buying an additional 3,612,871 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 174,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 93,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 25,484 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

