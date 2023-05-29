TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $140.66 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00052499 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00038938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017761 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000948 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,437,893 coins and its circulating supply is 9,796,778,739 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

