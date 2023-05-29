15,272 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $73.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

