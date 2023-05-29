Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 19,161 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 38,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 579,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 19,521 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 368,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 33,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Management LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 72,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.25 to $12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $13.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

