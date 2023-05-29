M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $876,000 Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 395.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after purchasing an additional 370,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at $99,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leslie T. Chao acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,530.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Shares of PECO opened at $28.53 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 238.30%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

