M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 179 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $68.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

