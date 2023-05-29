Secret Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $13.01 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last week, Secret has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $13.01 million and $1,990.17 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00131634 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00059563 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00038896 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00021917 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003618 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000447 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00437593 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,440.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.