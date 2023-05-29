Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,823 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after buying an additional 5,586,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,856,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,154,248,000 after purchasing an additional 407,992 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,916,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $939,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,552 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,398,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $813,946 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $203.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

