Destination Wealth Management Purchases 8,777 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 28,094 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $264,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $323,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,371,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $342,000.

NYSEARCA ULST opened at $40.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.34.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

