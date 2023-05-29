Destination Wealth Management Has $758,000 Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 59,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,038,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,708,000 after buying an additional 545,092 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 138,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES stock opened at $68.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $67.93 and a 52-week high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

