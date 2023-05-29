Destination Wealth Management Sells 161 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Destination Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.25.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $292.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

