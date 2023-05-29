Destination Wealth Management Makes New $990,000 Investment in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFLO. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.62 on Monday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.28 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.48.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

