BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 82,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 242,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,683 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $81.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $87.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.68.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

