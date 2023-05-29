Destination Wealth Management Acquires 14,577 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,763,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,212,000 after buying an additional 587,030 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,950,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,542,000 after acquiring an additional 167,285 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,280,000 after purchasing an additional 64,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,086,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $66.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.00. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

