Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,438,000 after purchasing an additional 173,736 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,338,000 after purchasing an additional 143,090 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,800,000 after purchasing an additional 227,072 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,659,000 after purchasing an additional 205,631 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,982,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,457,000 after buying an additional 221,666 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $135.76 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10. The company has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.37.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

