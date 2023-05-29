Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,575 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $169,506.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 29,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $363,127.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,038.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 511,341 shares of company stock worth $5,586,327. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 6.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $13.65 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01.

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

