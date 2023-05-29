BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 272 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Block were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Block in the first quarter worth $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Price Performance

Shares of SQ stock opened at $59.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $93.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average of $68.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.33 and a beta of 2.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. CLSA lowered Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Block from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $200,826.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,192,604.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $140,500.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 486,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,986,077.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $200,826.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,192,604.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 293,716 shares of company stock valued at $19,781,854. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.