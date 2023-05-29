iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

IYZ opened at $21.46 on Monday. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $34.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

