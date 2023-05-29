Destination Wealth Management Sells 393,683 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,023 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 393,683 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $29.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Melius downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

