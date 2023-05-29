BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 10,950 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,950 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 2.3 %

AT&T stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

