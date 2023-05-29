Destination Wealth Management Acquires 1,178 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $88.81 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $73.86 and a twelve month high of $93.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.97 and its 200-day moving average is $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

