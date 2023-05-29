Destination Wealth Management Grows Stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 14,351 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 413,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 17,981 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 698,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after buying an additional 171,164 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $40.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.11. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $40.34.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

