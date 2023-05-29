Destination Wealth Management Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,137,000 after acquiring an additional 254,376 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,178,000 after buying an additional 517,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 169,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,390,000 after buying an additional 25,225 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $208.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $217.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

