Destination Wealth Management Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $254.62 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $213.73 and a twelve month high of $290.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

