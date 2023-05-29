iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYZ. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,211,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 811,529 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,315,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 577,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 52,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,545,000.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Price Performance

BATS IYZ opened at $21.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $277.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

