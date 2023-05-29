Destination Wealth Management Buys 116 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $254.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.73 and a fifty-two week high of $290.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

