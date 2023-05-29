Destination Wealth Management Has $3.32 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,721,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,307,000 after purchasing an additional 237,593 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,840,000 after purchasing an additional 93,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,166,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,703,000 after purchasing an additional 621,651 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $41.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.11. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.