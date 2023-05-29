Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management cut its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,575 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 29,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $363,127.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,038.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 29,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $363,127.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,038.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 269,510 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $3,169,437.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,603,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,862,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 511,341 shares of company stock worth $5,586,327. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $13.65 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

