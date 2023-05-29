Destination Wealth Management Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $66.37 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.00. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

