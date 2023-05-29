Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
OTIS opened at $81.79 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $87.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average is $81.68.
Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.
Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.
