Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Holdings Trimmed by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Block were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $59.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of -98.33 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average is $68.36. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $93.19.

Insider Activity at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $271,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,232,290.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,374,290.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $271,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,716 shares of company stock valued at $19,781,854 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.03.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

