Destination Wealth Management Buys 1,178 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSA opened at $88.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.03. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $73.86 and a 52-week high of $93.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.