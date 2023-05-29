BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Lowers Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,728,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,324,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,311,000 after acquiring an additional 633,910 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,699,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,331,000 after acquiring an additional 596,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,626,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,183,000 after buying an additional 535,454 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 511,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WTRG opened at $40.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.15. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

