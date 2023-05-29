BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,710 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,489 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688,262 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Comcast by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,959,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $418,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Comcast by 2,448.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $178,320,000 after buying an additional 4,900,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Up 1.0 %

CMCSA stock opened at $39.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average of $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $164.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

