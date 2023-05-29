BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Acquires 497 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $385.87 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $396.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $376.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.68. The company has a market cap of $293.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

