Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Holdings Cut by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $232.88 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -698.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.58.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

