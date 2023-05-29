BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $709,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,269 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Broadcom by 53.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,528,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,113 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Broadcom by 159.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,478,000 after purchasing an additional 679,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 442.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $264,184,000 after purchasing an additional 485,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $812.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $814.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $639.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $595.92.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 61.93%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $692.37.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

