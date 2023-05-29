The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.35.

Mosaic Stock Down 0.8 %

Mosaic stock opened at $33.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 12.39%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Featured Articles

