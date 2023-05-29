BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $2.06 Million Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 21.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $746,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,458 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,873,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,174,000 after buying an additional 2,497,850 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,854,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,422,000 after buying an additional 1,558,582 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter worth approximately $83,806,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on V.F. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Williams Trading raised shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $18.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 387.11%.

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

