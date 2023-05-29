Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,960 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 5.6 %

AMD stock opened at $127.03 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $127.43. The company has a market cap of $204.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 552.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.31.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.17.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

