BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,848 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $146.42 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.90 and a 1-year high of $154.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.13.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 32,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $4,613,633.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,840,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,173,051,038.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 32,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $4,613,633.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 264,840,774 shares in the company, valued at $37,173,051,038.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $1,361,405.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,225,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,569,905 shares of company stock worth $2,773,479,413 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

