BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 100 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after buying an additional 580,982 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,492,000 after buying an additional 215,425 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Clorox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,630,000 after buying an additional 298,692 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $159.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.78. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 274.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

