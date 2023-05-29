BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 5,903 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Amcor were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,629,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amcor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 951.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Amcor by 39,180.3% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,193,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,580,000 after buying an additional 5,180,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.79 on Monday. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

