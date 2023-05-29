BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $519,000 Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,848 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 506,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 41,060 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 113,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 34,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ FULT opened at $11.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $267.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Fulton Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FULT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $156,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fulton Financial news, CFO Mark R. Mccollom bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,503 shares in the company, valued at $696,439.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $156,345.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,467 shares of company stock worth $274,013. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Featured Stories

