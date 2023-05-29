BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $942,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $110.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.73. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

