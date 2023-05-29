CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 553,734 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in CSX were worth $16,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in CSX by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock opened at $30.81 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSX. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.76.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

