DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.80-$4.05 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded DXC Technology from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.75.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 7.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in DXC Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.