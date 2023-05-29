BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $448.45 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $469.94 and a 200 day moving average of $472.36. The stock has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

