Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Acadia Healthcare worth $11,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

ACHC stock opened at $69.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.93.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.17 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACHC. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

